KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $66.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Cowen increased their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,100. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

