KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $28,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of KE by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 404,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 105,794 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of KE by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,667,000 after buying an additional 2,055,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

KE Stock Performance

KE Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -1.12. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.