Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

