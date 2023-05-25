Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Trading Down 3.3%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.43. 3,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 24,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEN. TheStreet cut shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported ($15.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.96 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 54.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $2.79 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth $48,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.