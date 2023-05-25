Kerry T. Willie Sells 870 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $121,878.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,876.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AGM opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. Analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

AGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $80,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

