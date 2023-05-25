Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,872.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,619,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,108,000 after buying an additional 66,153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 670,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $155.46 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.