KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNYJY. Bank of America raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5703 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

