Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $118.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,428 shares of company stock worth $17,965,513. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.



