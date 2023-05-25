Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) COO Sells $325,155.00 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

LH stock opened at $215.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

