Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 725

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.96 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Rating)

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

