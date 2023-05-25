Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 725

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.96 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.
About Land Securities Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LDSCY)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.