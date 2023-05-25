Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $105.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $63,830 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Further Reading

