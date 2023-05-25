Lara Caimi Sells 267 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50.
ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NOW opened at $502.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.40, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.43.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
