Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 805,359 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.89% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $168,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,078 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.