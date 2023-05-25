Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) Sells 59,276 Shares of Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Rating) insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) sold 59,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.15 ($14.10), for a total value of A$1,253,924.50 ($835,949.67).

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Corporate Travel Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Corporate Travel Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

