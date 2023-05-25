Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Buys $496,503.00 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leidos stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

