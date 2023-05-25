Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.85. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 183,115 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.
Li-Cycle Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
