Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.85. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 183,115 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

