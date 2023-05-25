Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter valued at $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.