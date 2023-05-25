Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of Lincoln Electric worth $75,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $168.55 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

