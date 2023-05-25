Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives C$40.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$29.81 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 18.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.34) by C$0.08. On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.7210852 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

