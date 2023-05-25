Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after buying an additional 206,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse stock opened at $260.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.37. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

