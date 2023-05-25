Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 68 ($0.85).
LLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($170,337.91). 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
