Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 68 ($0.85).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($170,337.91). 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 46.13 ($0.57) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.