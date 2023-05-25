Marc Grandisson Sells 200,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.9 %

ACGL opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after buying an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after buying an additional 534,690 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $866,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

