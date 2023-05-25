Martin Brand Acquires 19,484 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 19,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($103.25) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,011,650.30).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand acquired 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($104.98) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($597,308.46).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand acquired 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($104.35) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($899,837.94).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.74), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,219,282.84).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($105.58), for a total transaction of £939,222.96 ($1,168,187.76).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand bought 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($105.95) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($574,223.38).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand bought 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,363 ($104.02) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($937,716.98).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand bought 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,333 ($103.64) per share, with a total value of £480,480.78 ($597,612.91).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand bought 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,328 ($103.58) per share, with a total value of £335,285.28 ($417,021.49).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand bought 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($101.60) per share, with a total value of £266,064.33 ($330,925.78).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand bought 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.53) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,352,079.23).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,264 ($102.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,930.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,061.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,738.94. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,612 ($107.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,642.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.60) to £102 ($126.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($118.78) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.11) to GBX 9,900 ($123.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.38) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.88).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

