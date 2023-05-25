Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,245,000 after buying an additional 273,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,525 shares of company stock worth $560,646 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matador Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

MTDR stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

