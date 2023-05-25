Matthew Banks Buys 823,661 Shares of Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) Stock

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR – Get Rating) insider Matthew Banks bought 823,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$155,671.93 ($103,781.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Rumble Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of base and precious metal projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, nickel, cobalt, lithium, tantalum, niobium, tin, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Earaheedy project located in Western Australia.

