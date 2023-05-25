Matthew C. Harris Sells 1,000,000 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $9,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,380,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.9 %

AvidXchange stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.38. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 680.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,052 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 624.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 180,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 104,777 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

