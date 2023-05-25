Matthew C. Harris Sells 1,000,000 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $9,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,380,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AvidXchange Trading Up 0.9 %
AvidXchange stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.38. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.86.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.