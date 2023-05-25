MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

