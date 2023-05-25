Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,444 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

TSN stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

