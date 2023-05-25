Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 125.6% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 311.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $146.46 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

