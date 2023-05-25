Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,974 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 66.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

NASDAQ LI opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

