Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $754,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $754,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $6,763,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $281.50 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.45 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

