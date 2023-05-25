Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $20.43.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

