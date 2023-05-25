Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 264.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Futu by 26.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

FUTU stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

