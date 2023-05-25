Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Azenta by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Azenta by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile



Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

