Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $202.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.