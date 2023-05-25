Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after buying an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after buying an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,653 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,338,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,730,000 after purchasing an additional 733,169 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.47 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

