Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,634 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

NextGen Healthcare Profile

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.