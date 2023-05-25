Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 250 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

GOOGL stock opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

