Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lifted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $131.59 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.47.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,142,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,342 shares of company stock valued at $59,432,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

