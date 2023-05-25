Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.54 and last traded at $138.33. Approximately 3,041,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,508,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,022,051. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,629,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,342 shares of company stock worth $59,432,119. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.