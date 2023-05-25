Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $57.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $1,976,573,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.18, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

