Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) President Bob Farahi Sells 16,231 Shares

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $1,097,540.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bob Farahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $235,278.45.

On Friday, May 5th, Bob Farahi sold 224 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $15,254.40.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $65.77 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,903,000 after buying an additional 129,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

