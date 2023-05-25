Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monro will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

