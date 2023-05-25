Morgan Stanley Trims Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price to $50.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTLT. William Blair lowered Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.55.

Catalent Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

