Muscle Maker, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Muscle Maker in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Muscle Maker’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.03 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Muscle Maker in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GRIL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

