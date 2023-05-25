NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 46.6 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.