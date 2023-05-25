National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.85.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
