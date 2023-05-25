National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

National CineMedia Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

