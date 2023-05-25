Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

Further Reading

