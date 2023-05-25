NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NetApp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

