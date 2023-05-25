NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

